Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 27.00% from the stock’s previous close.

ELYM stock opened at $27.56 on Tuesday. Eliem Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.65 and a 1-year high of $29.69.

Eliem Therapeutics Company Profile

Eliem Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on developing novel therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in chronic pain, psychiatry, epilepsy and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. Eliem Therapeutics Inc is based in SEATTLE, United Kingdom.

