Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 27.00% from the stock’s previous close.
ELYM stock opened at $27.56 on Tuesday. Eliem Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.65 and a 1-year high of $29.69.
Eliem Therapeutics Company Profile
