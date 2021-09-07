Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at SVB Leerink

Research analysts at SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Eliem Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Eliem Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Eliem Therapeutics stock opened at $27.56 on Tuesday. Eliem Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $13.65 and a 1 year high of $29.69.

Eliem Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on developing novel therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in chronic pain, psychiatry, epilepsy and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. Eliem Therapeutics Inc is based in SEATTLE, United Kingdom.

