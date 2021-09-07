Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Stock Position Cut by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lessened its stake in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) by 46.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,926 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 31,398 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Embraer were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ERJ. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Embraer in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in Embraer by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 7,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc grew its position in Embraer by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 20,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Embraer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Embraer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.23% of the company’s stock.

ERJ stock opened at $16.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Embraer S.A. has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $18.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -24.46 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.95.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.54. Embraer had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.08) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2004.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Embraer S.A. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $7.10 price objective on shares of Embraer in a research report on Friday, June 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Embraer from $9.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Embraer from $9.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.68.

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

