Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Receives $60.40 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.40.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Emera from C$59.50 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of Emera stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $47.44. 1,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,546. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.41. Emera has a 1 year low of $38.13 and a 1 year high of $48.28.

Emera, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other. The Florida Electric Utility segment refers to Tampa Electric. The Canadian Electric Utilities segment consists Nova Scotia Power Inc and Emera Newfoundland & Labrador Holdings Inc The Other Electric Utilities segment includes Emera Maine and Emera (Caribbean) Incorporated.

