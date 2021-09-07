Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Purchased by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 32,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 15,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,659 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.95.

EMR stock opened at $104.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $62.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.27. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $63.16 and a 52 week high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

