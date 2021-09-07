EMIS Group (LON:EMIS) Hits New 52-Week High at $1,480.00

Shares of EMIS Group plc (LON:EMIS) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,480 ($19.34) and last traded at GBX 1,480 ($19.34), with a volume of 113167 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,400 ($18.29).

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,286.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,202.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of £937.00 million and a PE ratio of 29.41.

EMIS Group Company Profile (LON:EMIS)

EMIS Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides connected healthcare software and systems for healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, EMIS Health and EMIS Enterprise. The EMIS Health segment supplies integrated care technology to national health service markets, including primary, community, acute, and social care.

