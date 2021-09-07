Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Receives $99.88 Average PT from Analysts

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.88.

EHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

EHC opened at $80.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10. Encompass Health has a 1 year low of $60.44 and a 1 year high of $89.68.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 7.83%. Encompass Health’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Encompass Health will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.75%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHC. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 780,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,928,000 after purchasing an additional 70,509 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,251,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,467,000 after purchasing an additional 142,797 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $391,000. Finally, Invst LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $480,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.