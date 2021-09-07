Energycoin Price Down 3.2% This Week (ENRG)

Energycoin (CURRENCY:ENRG) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Energycoin has a market cap of $122,165.46 and approximately $1.00 worth of Energycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energycoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Energycoin has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00055367 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00029963 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00008620 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002824 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Energycoin Profile

Energycoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2014. Energycoin’s total supply is 122,325,446 coins. The Reddit community for Energycoin is /r/energycoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energycoin’s official website is energycoin.eu . Energycoin’s official Twitter account is @energycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EnergyCoin (ENRG) is a pure PoS scrypt altcoin with an initial distribution of 110000000 coins going to the 2000 members of the community. The PoS annualised rates drop by 2% per year from 10% to 2% in year 5 – thereafter at year six there is a fixed interest rate of 1% per annum. There is a thirty second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. “

Energycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

