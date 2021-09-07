EnQuest (LON:ENQ) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $23.02

EnQuest PLC (LON:ENQ)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 23.02 ($0.30) and traded as high as GBX 23.30 ($0.30). EnQuest shares last traded at GBX 22 ($0.29), with a volume of 6,005,052 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 418.81. The firm has a market cap of £414.90 million and a PE ratio of -0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 23.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 32.45.

EnQuest Company Profile (LON:ENQ)

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas development and production company, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, Alba, Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, Alma/Galia, and the Dons area.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for EnQuest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnQuest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.