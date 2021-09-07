Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Entegris is a leading provider of materials management solutions to the microelectronics industry including, in particular, the semiconductor manufacturing and disk manufacturing markets. The company’s materials management solutions for the semiconductor industry assure the integrity of materials as they are handled, stored, processed and transported throughout the semiconductor manufacturing process. These solutions enable customers to protect their investment in work-in-process and finished devices. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ENTG. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $115.20.

ENTG opened at $121.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.12 and a beta of 1.22. Entegris has a 52 week low of $62.51 and a 52 week high of $126.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.75.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $571.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.97 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 16.29%. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Entegris will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

In other Entegris news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.41, for a total value of $238,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,812,105.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.42, for a total transaction of $2,132,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,178,368.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,316 shares of company stock worth $8,345,710 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Entegris by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 231,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,422,000 after acquiring an additional 13,432 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in Entegris by 5.1% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 199,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,557,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Entegris by 39.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 26.5% in the second quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 702,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,431,000 after acquiring an additional 147,064 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the second quarter worth approximately $8,171,000. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

