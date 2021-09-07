Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 14,603 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,236 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,603 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of CGI worth $11,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GIB. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of CGI in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CGI by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,020,000 after purchasing an additional 34,441 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CGI by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 292,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of CGI by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of CGI by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$124.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.27.

GIB stock opened at $92.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.23. The company has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83. CGI Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.58 and a 12 month high of $93.06.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.29. CGI had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 19.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CGI Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About CGI

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

