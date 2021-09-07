Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 18,539 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 30.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,539 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Polaris worth $10,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Polaris by 144.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Polaris during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Polaris by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Polaris by 2,363.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Polaris by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PII opened at $120.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Polaris Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.67 and a 12-month high of $147.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.98.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.53. Polaris had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 65.96%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Polaris’s payout ratio is 32.56%.

PII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Longbow Research cut shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Polaris in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Polaris from $169.00 to $158.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Polaris in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.59.

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

