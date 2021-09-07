Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) by 5.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 123,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF were worth $11,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 40.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 137.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 456.7% during the second quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 718.2% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MXI opened at $92.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.19. iShares Global Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $66.77 and a 52 week high of $99.03.

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

