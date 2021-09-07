Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 754 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 1.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,996 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $12,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 317.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 388 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. 75.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 4,000 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.26, for a total value of $1,045,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 197,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,715,633.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Anand Eswaran sold 5,835 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.71, for a total transaction of $1,486,232.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 193,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,190,614.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,430 shares of company stock valued at $16,695,015. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RNG. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $401.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RingCentral has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.85.

Shares of RNG stock opened at $250.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $266.69 and a 200-day moving average of $289.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12-month low of $229.00 and a 12-month high of $449.00. The firm has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -169.47 and a beta of 0.67.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.89. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 59.27%. As a group, equities analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

