Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 553,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,523 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $11,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Equinor ASA by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,097,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,652,000 after purchasing an additional 767,227 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 85,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,731,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,693,000 after acquiring an additional 65,975 shares during the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EQNR opened at $22.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $23.36.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a positive return on equity of 11.24%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 159.26%.

EQNR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.69.

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

