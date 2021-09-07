Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 25,401 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,401 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Apollo Global Management worth $12,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider John J. Suydam sold 56,929 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $3,358,811.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joshua Harris sold 60,871 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total value of $3,723,479.07. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at $82,579,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,406,817 shares of company stock worth $142,028,568 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on APO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.89.

NYSE:APO opened at $61.81 on Tuesday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.35 and a 12-month high of $64.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.45.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.43. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 34.10%. The business had revenue of $553.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.01%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

