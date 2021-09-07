Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $11,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 7,141.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 869 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BAH shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $83.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $74.32 and a 12 month high of $100.26.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 53.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.95%.

In related news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total transaction of $175,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $539,069.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,484 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,047. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.