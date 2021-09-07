Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247,140 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF were worth $10,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 137,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 76,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,932,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 57,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 47,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 20,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IYC opened at $79.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.79. iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF has a 1 year low of $59.88 and a 1 year high of $80.49.

