Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$162.11.

EQB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James set a C$161.00 price target on shares of Equitable Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cormark lifted their target price on Equitable Group from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on Equitable Group from C$160.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Equitable Group from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$178.00 to C$179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Get Equitable Group alerts:

In other Equitable Group news, Director Michael Paul Mignardi purchased 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$131.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,107.71. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,224 shares in the company, valued at C$161,188.56. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$147.25, for a total transaction of C$294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,582,638.75. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,250.

Shares of TSE EQB opened at C$154.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$145.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$138.52. Equitable Group has a 1 year low of C$73.49 and a 1 year high of C$159.01.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.94 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$158.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$156.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equitable Group will post 17.2199998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.99%.

About Equitable Group

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.