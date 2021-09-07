Ero Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ero Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.67.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$33.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Ero Copper stock opened at $23.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.99 and a 200-day moving average of $19.88. Ero Copper has a 1 year low of $11.84 and a 1 year high of $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.69.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil. It also produces and sells copper, gold, silver products. The company was founded on May 16, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

