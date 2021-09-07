ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nexus Energy Software, a subsidiary of ESCO Technologies Inc., enables the vision of what energy information can accomplish for the twenty first Century Utility by transforming both energy company and customer views of energy. Nexus’ leading, proven-at-scale solutions support customer interactions via self-service and the contact center, while enhancing operating functions with analytic applications that integrate meter, customer, and asset data. Nexus’ ENERGYprism, Energy Vision and Nexus MDMS product lines are in use at over eighty five energy companies worldwide, supporting millions of interactions and transactions each year, “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded ESCO Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE ESE traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $86.33. 107,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,607. ESCO Technologies has a twelve month low of $78.30 and a twelve month high of $115.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.92 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $181.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.31 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ESCO Technologies will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 146,871 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,993,000 after purchasing an additional 8,310 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in ESCO Technologies by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 560,878 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $61,074,000 after purchasing an additional 251,917 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 190,729 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,768,000 after buying an additional 19,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 8.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 86,917 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,464,000 after acquiring an additional 6,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Filtration/Fluid Flow, RF Shielding and Test, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging segments.

