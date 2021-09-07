Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Essential Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:ESN)’s share price was down 5.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33. Approximately 15,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 150,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on Essential Energy Services from C$0.45 to C$0.55 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.36 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.08, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of C$46.10 million and a P/E ratio of -3.46.

Essential Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. The company operates in two segments, Essential Coil Well Service (ECWS) and Tryton Tool Services (Tryton). The ECWS segment offers well completion and stimulation, and workover services with its fleet of coil tubing rigs, and fluid and nitrogen pumpers, as well as ancillary equipment.

