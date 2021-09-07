Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $32.87

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.87 and last traded at $32.87, with a volume of 444 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.68.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EPRT. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.06.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.69.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 29.80%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.09%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 195.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

