Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Receives $50.20 Average PT from Brokerages

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.20.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WTRG shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

In other news, CEO Chris Franklin sold 44,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,209,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,575,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $103,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,825 shares in the company, valued at $3,375,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,383 shares of company stock worth $2,412,550. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WTRG. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 20,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 24,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 91,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 16,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Essential Utilities stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $49.36. 17,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 931,311. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.56. Essential Utilities has a 1 year low of $38.28 and a 1 year high of $51.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 9.27%. On average, analysts expect that Essential Utilities will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.268 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 67.72%.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

