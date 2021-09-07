Ethereum Gold (ETG) Price Tops $0.0146 on Top Exchanges

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded down 9.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. Ethereum Gold has a market cap of $294,181.33 and approximately $121.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Gold coin can now be bought for about $0.0146 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ethereum Gold has traded up 34.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.85 or 0.00064194 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002993 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00016931 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.33 or 0.00151100 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001954 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00045698 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $382.14 or 0.00746653 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Profile

ETG is a coin. It launched on October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 coins. Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ethereum Gold is medium.com/@amandaETG . The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ethereum Gold is www.etgproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumGold is an Ethereum clone. It has a supply of 24,000,000 ETG tokens. “

Ethereum Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

