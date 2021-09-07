Ethverse Trading Down 38.2% Over Last Week (ETHV)

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 7th. Over the last week, Ethverse has traded down 38.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethverse coin can currently be purchased for $0.0524 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethverse has a market capitalization of $419,747.54 and $65,059.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $333.51 or 0.00663829 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000234 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000074 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001627 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $612.71 or 0.01211016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003893 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 979.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Ethverse Profile

Ethverse (CRYPTO:ETHV) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2020. Ethverse’s total supply is 37,102,451 coins and its circulating supply is 8,012,277 coins. The official message board for Ethverse is medium.com/ethverse . Ethverse’s official website is ethverse.com . Ethverse’s official Twitter account is @ethverse and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethverse is an open, interactive, and decentralized virtual universe built using the Minecraft gaming engine and Ethereum blockchain. Ethverse users own and trade land and assets within the world. Ethverse allows users to engage in immersive experiences and monetize assets & services. “

Buying and Selling Ethverse

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

