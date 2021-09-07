Eurazeo (OTCMKTS:EUZOF) Shares Down 1.2%

Eurazeo SE (OTCMKTS:EUZOF) shares traded down 1.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $84.00 and last traded at $84.00. 400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.00.

Separately, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eurazeo in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.26.

Eurazeo SA engages in investment activities. It operates through the offices located in Paris, New York, Sao Paulo, Seoul, Shanghai, London, Luxembourg, Frankfurt, Berlin and Madrid. The company was founded on July 18, 1969 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

