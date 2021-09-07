Evedo (EVED) Price Reaches $0.17 on Major Exchanges

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Evedo has a market cap of $2.46 million and $2.71 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Evedo coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000364 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Evedo has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00060146 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002946 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00014987 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.53 or 0.00150801 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $345.43 or 0.00738553 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00044223 BTC.

Evedo Coin Profile

Evedo (EVED) is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,441,339 coins. Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Evedo is www.evedo.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Buying and Selling Evedo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evedo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Evedo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

