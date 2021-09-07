Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Shares Gap Up to $9.12

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.12, but opened at $9.49. Evelo Biosciences shares last traded at $9.60, with a volume of 104 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Chardan Capital cut their target price on Evelo Biosciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Evelo Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Evelo Biosciences from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 6.38.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Evelo Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 15.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 31,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the period. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; EDP2939 for inflammation; and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.

