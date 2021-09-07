Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Purchased by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 179,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,266 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $7,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,724,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,574,640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562,881 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 7.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 50,547,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689,373 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 14.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,185,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 12.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,936,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 59.9% during the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 5,039,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887,637 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Mizuho upgraded Exelon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $47.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.31.

NASDAQ:EXC traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.68. The company had a trading volume of 57,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,011,641. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $33.97 and a 1 year high of $50.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.44.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 47.52%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.