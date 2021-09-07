Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Stake Boosted by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,823 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 996.2% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter worth $32,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 150.0% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 25.9% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 193.5% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

In related news, insider Daniel R. Wall sold 22,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.26, for a total value of $2,828,817.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,180.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn M. Alger sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total value of $19,916,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,150 shares of company stock valued at $23,779,063 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

EXPD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.00.

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $123.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.74. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.01 and a fifty-two week high of $130.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

See Also: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.