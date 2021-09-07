Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Shares Acquired by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Exponent were worth $2,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPO. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 22.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after buying an additional 6,587 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent during the first quarter valued at $486,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 27.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 428.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 241,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,573,000 after purchasing an additional 196,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 539.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 40,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EXPO. Truist Securities upped their target price on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist upped their target price on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

In other Exponent news, VP Steven J. Murray sold 6,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total value of $737,628.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total value of $796,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,583 shares of company stock worth $6,406,594. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $116.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.61 and a beta of 0.36. Exponent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.42 and a 1-year high of $118.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.97.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Exponent had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 21.94%. The firm had revenue of $112.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.11 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Exponent’s payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

Exponent Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

