Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $173.92.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Extra Space Storage from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Extra Space Storage from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.89, for a total value of $618,337.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,492 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,405.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total value of $436,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,050 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,641. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,390 shares of company stock worth $2,990,854. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXR. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the first quarter worth about $258,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 18.5% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 129,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,125,000 after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the first quarter worth about $46,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.2% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,398,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.1% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 86,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,431,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $193.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.19. Extra Space Storage has a fifty-two week low of $102.74 and a fifty-two week high of $193.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $175.18 and a 200 day moving average of $154.03.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.63 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 46.33%. The company’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.76%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

