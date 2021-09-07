Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.42) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Farfetch’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.52) and the highest is ($0.31). Farfetch reported earnings of ($0.50) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farfetch will report full-year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.81) to ($0.66). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Farfetch.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $523.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.74 million. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 111.96% and a negative return on equity of 1,281.44%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FTCH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Farfetch from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Farfetch from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Farfetch from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.46.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,182,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,075,000 after buying an additional 2,522,604 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,757,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,687,000 after purchasing an additional 9,264,782 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,591,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,574 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 18,866,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,225,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,396,000 after purchasing an additional 427,900 shares during the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Farfetch stock opened at $43.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 3.27. Farfetch has a 1 year low of $22.41 and a 1 year high of $73.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.29.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

