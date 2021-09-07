FDx Advisors Inc. Buys New Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 2.8% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 4.4% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 1.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 4.1% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MGM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.15.

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $42.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.68 and a beta of 2.44. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $19.55 and a one year high of $45.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.23.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. The business’s revenue was up 682.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.52) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This is a positive change from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is presently -0.25%.

In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 359,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,371,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,750 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $161,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,007. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,250 shares of company stock worth $1,100,150 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

