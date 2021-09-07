FDx Advisors Inc. Has $268,000 Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,662,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,955,000 after buying an additional 29,552 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $757,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 8,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 8,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on STZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.41.

NYSE STZ opened at $211.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.07. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.63 and a twelve month high of $244.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.