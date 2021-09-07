FDx Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,999 shares of the information security company’s stock after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FireEye were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of FireEye by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of FireEye by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,916 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FireEye by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,613 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of FireEye by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,302 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FireEye by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

In other FireEye news, COO John P. Watters acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.07 per share, for a total transaction of $426,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.18 per share, for a total transaction of $201,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,645.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 108,878 shares of company stock worth $1,932,090 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FEYE opened at $18.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. FireEye, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.26 and a 52 week high of $25.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.32 and a beta of 1.07.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The information security company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.18. FireEye had a negative net margin of 22.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.57%. Equities research analysts expect that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on FEYE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of FireEye from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of FireEye from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of FireEye from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of FireEye from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FireEye has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.56.

FireEye Profile

FireEye, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.

