FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases 235 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 24.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 5,978.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the second quarter worth approximately $244,000. 50.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 18,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total value of $1,680,443.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick Ryan Langston sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.20, for a total transaction of $1,302,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,953,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 410,486 shares of company stock valued at $49,688,815 in the last quarter. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GSHD. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “d” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Goosehead Insurance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GSHD opened at $149.56 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 415.44, a PEG ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.56. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a one year low of $76.75 and a one year high of $174.79.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $38.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.22 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 5.23%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

