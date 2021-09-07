FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,279 Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 631,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,030,000 after purchasing an additional 7,036 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 14.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 7.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 18.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 14.0% during the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ETR shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $112.56 on Tuesday. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.78 and a fifty-two week high of $114.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.31.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.06). Entergy had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.14%.

In other Entergy news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $321,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 6,186 shares of company stock worth $667,644 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

