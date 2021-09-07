Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS) is a leader in environmental and safety solutions. It provides products and services to protect people and the planet. Federal Signal is a leading global designer, manufacturer and supplier of products of and total solutions that serve municipal, governmental, industrial and commercial customers. With manufacturing facilities worldwide, the company operates through the following business segments: Environmental Solutions and Safety and Security Systems. Federal Signal is best known for its variety of emergency lighting, sirens, industrial equipment, and public safety solutions under brands including Federal Signal, Elgin, Guzzler, Jetstream, Vactor and Victor. Federal Signal Corporation is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on FSS. Sidoti upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Federal Signal presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.75.

Federal Signal stock opened at $41.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.82. Federal Signal has a twelve month low of $28.03 and a twelve month high of $43.77.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 15.02%. Equities analysts anticipate that Federal Signal will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is presently 21.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,290,965 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $355,843,000 after acquiring an additional 254,866 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Federal Signal by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,921,143 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $157,748,000 after buying an additional 42,866 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Federal Signal by 45.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,212,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $88,995,000 after buying an additional 690,725 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Federal Signal by 8.1% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,062,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $78,976,000 after buying an additional 154,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Federal Signal by 1.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,003,486 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $80,600,000 after buying an additional 34,639 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

