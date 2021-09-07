Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Given Buy Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) in a research note released on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 550 ($7.19) price objective on the iron ore producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FXPO. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.14) price target on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays restated an underweight rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of Ferrexpo in a research report on Monday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ferrexpo from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.14) price objective on shares of Ferrexpo in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 436 ($5.70).

Shares of LON:FXPO opened at GBX 396.80 ($5.18) on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 424.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 741.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Ferrexpo has a 12 month low of GBX 163.80 ($2.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 513 ($6.70).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Ferrexpo’s previous dividend of $0.13. This represents a yield of 5.74%. Ferrexpo’s payout ratio is 0.15%.

In other Ferrexpo news, insider James North purchased 4,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 434 ($5.67) per share, for a total transaction of £19,625.48 ($25,640.82).

About Ferrexpo

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

