FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) Trading 7.7% Higher

FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) traded up 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.30 and last traded at $10.30. 12,327 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 472,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.56.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FG New America Acquisition from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of FG New America Acquisition from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.40.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.34.

In other FG New America Acquisition news, CEO Larry G. Swets, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.48 per share, with a total value of $229,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in FG New America Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in FG New America Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FG New America Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $81,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in FG New America Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in FG New America Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $131,000. 81.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI)

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

