Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 412 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 6.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 412 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 10.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,394,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535,606 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 7.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,646,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,010,000 after buying an additional 640,591 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 27.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,518,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,116,000 after buying an additional 1,396,355 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 8.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,346,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,158,000 after buying an additional 395,668 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,617,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,024,000 after buying an additional 54,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CAH shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America lowered Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective (down from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

CAH opened at $53.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.86. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.65 and a 12-month high of $62.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.03.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $42.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.25 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 93.70%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.491 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.19%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

