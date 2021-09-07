Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 2,815 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 882.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 50.0% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the first quarter worth about $51,000.

BATS IYJ opened at $114.67 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.64. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $123.05 and a twelve month high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

