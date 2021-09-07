Fifth Third Bancorp Has $387,000 Stock Position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Primerica were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in Primerica by 51.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 12,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Primerica by 2.6% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Primerica by 3.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 59,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the period. WBI Investments acquired a new stake in Primerica in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,280,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in Primerica by 27.7% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 526,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,873,000 after acquiring an additional 114,296 shares during the period. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Primerica news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total value of $228,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,347 shares in the company, valued at $2,031,413.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John A. Jr. Addison sold 1,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.84, for a total value of $249,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,119,841.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,555 shares of company stock worth $1,650,640 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Primerica stock opened at $151.96 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.47. Primerica, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.63 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. raised their price objective on Primerica from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

