Fifth Third Bancorp Has $407,000 Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

CPB stock opened at $43.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.58. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $40.05 and a 1-year high of $53.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.63.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Campbell Soup from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

