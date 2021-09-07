Fifth Third Bancorp Has $418,000 Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE) by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SIZE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 2,314.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 87,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,550,000 after purchasing an additional 84,220 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,508,000 after purchasing an additional 57,850 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,879,000. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 42,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after purchasing an additional 21,384 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 13,740 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SIZE opened at $134.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $131.27 and its 200-day moving average is $126.35. iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $90.00 and a 1 year high of $135.14.

