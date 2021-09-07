Fifth Third Bancorp Has $438,000 Stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 4.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in The New York Times were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The New York Times by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,093,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,768,000 after purchasing an additional 512,663 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its stake in The New York Times by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 10,166,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,918 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP increased its stake in The New York Times by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 4,919,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,078 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The New York Times by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,023,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,449,000 after acquiring an additional 248,418 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in The New York Times by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,558,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,943,000 after acquiring an additional 362,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYT opened at $51.72 on Tuesday. The New York Times Company has a 52-week low of $37.21 and a 52-week high of $58.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.19 and its 200-day moving average is $46.39. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.07 and a beta of 0.79.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The New York Times had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. The New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

