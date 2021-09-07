Financial Analysis: OI (NYSE:OIBRC) vs. Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO)

OI (NYSE:OIBRC) and Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.6% of Telecom Argentina shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Telecom Argentina shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares OI and Telecom Argentina’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OI N/A -35.27% -2.89% Telecom Argentina -2.87% -2.29% -1.20%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares OI and Telecom Argentina’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OI $1.80 billion N/A -$2.04 billion N/A N/A Telecom Argentina $4.27 billion 0.52 -$81.15 million ($0.19) -27.00

Telecom Argentina has higher revenue and earnings than OI.

Volatility and Risk

OI has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telecom Argentina has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for OI and Telecom Argentina, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OI 0 0 0 0 N/A Telecom Argentina 0 0 1 0 3.00

Summary

Telecom Argentina beats OI on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

OI Company Profile

Oi S.A. provides telecommunication services in Brazil. It provides a portfolio of communication products that include regular fixed and mobile telephony services, data transmission (including broadband), ISP and other services. The Company provides its services to homes, small, medium and large corporate users, government agencies and other telecommunication companies. Oi S.A., formerly known as Brazil Telecom S.A., is based in Brazil.

Telecom Argentina Company Profile

Telecom Argentina SA engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The company offers fixed-line telecommunications, mobile telecommunications, other telephone-related services such as international long-distance and wholesale services, data transmission, information technology solutions outsourcing, and internet services. It operates through the Argentina and Other Abroad geographical segments. The company was founded on January 5, 1990 is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

