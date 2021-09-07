Financial Comparison: Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) vs. Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN)

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) and Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Marathon Oil and Falcon Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marathon Oil -14.27% 0.21% 0.12% Falcon Minerals 6.64% 1.40% 1.15%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Marathon Oil and Falcon Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marathon Oil 0 4 10 1 2.80 Falcon Minerals 0 0 2 0 3.00

Marathon Oil presently has a consensus price target of $15.10, suggesting a potential upside of 29.84%. Falcon Minerals has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 79.78%. Given Falcon Minerals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Falcon Minerals is more favorable than Marathon Oil.

Dividends

Marathon Oil pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Falcon Minerals pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.5%. Marathon Oil pays out -17.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Falcon Minerals pays out 1,200.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Marathon Oil has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Falcon Minerals has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.9% of Marathon Oil shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.5% of Falcon Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Marathon Oil shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of Falcon Minerals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Marathon Oil has a beta of 3.28, suggesting that its stock price is 228% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Falcon Minerals has a beta of 1.79, suggesting that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Marathon Oil and Falcon Minerals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marathon Oil $3.09 billion 2.97 -$1.45 billion ($1.16) -10.03 Falcon Minerals $38.88 million 9.88 $7.70 million $0.05 89.00

Falcon Minerals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Marathon Oil. Marathon Oil is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Falcon Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Falcon Minerals beats Marathon Oil on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S. The International segment engages in oil and gas development and production across international locations primarily in Equatorial Guinea and the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Falcon Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

